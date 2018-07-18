$144.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $144.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.01 million and the lowest is $144.23 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $103.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $596.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.55 million to $599.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $754.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $747.16 million to $768.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Wix.Com traded down $0.25, reaching $108.75, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,159. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70 and a beta of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

