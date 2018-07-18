14,137 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Purchased by Granite Springs Asset Management LLC

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,520,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,927,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,518,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after buying an additional 503,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,779,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,722,000 after buying an additional 491,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,794,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,312,000 after buying an additional 487,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.10 per share, with a total value of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $981,883.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $46,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,357.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 59,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,085. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

