$11.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.95 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $11.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $44.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 billion to $44.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $45.33 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,247 shares of company stock worth $3,351,474. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines traded up $1.66, hitting $52.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,210,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

