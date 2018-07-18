$1.72 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Magna International traded up $0.77, hitting $61.37, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 928,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

