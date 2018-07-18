$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $56.60. 138,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,089. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 634,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 256,284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 232,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 172,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.