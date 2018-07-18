$0.70 EPS Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.44%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Power Integrations traded up $0.75, hitting $77.75, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.22. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, Director William George sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $118,610.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,122,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,526 shares of company stock worth $1,904,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $4,560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.