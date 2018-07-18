$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Changyou.Com.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYOU. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CYOU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,106. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $821.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.