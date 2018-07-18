$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares traded up $0.13, reaching $25.02, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,581. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 84.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

