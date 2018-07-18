$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc (MYRG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.25. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $460,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,332,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $419,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,576. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.58.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.