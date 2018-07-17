Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Zebi has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $753,140.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos, DDEX and Koinex. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00536580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027641 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,044,733 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos, DDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

