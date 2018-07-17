Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Milacron (MCRN) to “Buy”

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Milacron maintained its organic sales growth guidance of 2-4% for 2018 and expects adjusted EBITDA of $237-$243 million for the full year. Milacron’s revenue growth will be supported by continued momentum in emerging markets (India, China), geographic expansion of certain product lines and new products, while its cost-reduction initiatives will boost margins. Demand for a diverse range of finished plastic products is on the rise in many markets, including automotive, construction and consumer products. Given its strong global presence, Milacron is well positioned to capture a portion of this growth. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Milacron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Milacron traded up $0.01, reaching $18.88, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,178. Milacron has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,680.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,467.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Milacron by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,071,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 699,905 shares during the period. Tinicum Inc boosted its holdings in Milacron by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 1,496,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 665,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Milacron by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,351,000 after buying an additional 563,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Milacron by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 532,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milacron by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 463,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

