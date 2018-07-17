Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to “Buy”

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Enable Midstream Partners traded up $0.39, reaching $17.81, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,888. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.85. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.80 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,025.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

