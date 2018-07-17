Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ally Financial (ALLY) to Buy

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ally Financial’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been going up lately ahead of the company's second-quarter 2018 earnings release. The company’s initiatives to diversify revenue base will likely support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, improving net interest margin (NIM), driven by higher rates is likely to aid top-line growth. However, persistently increasing expenses and the use of high debt levels remain major concerns.”

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Ally Financial traded up $0.43, reaching $27.68, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 76,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,525. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $163,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

