Zacks: Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Dover Motorsports an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of DVD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 5.81%. analysts expect that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

