Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weibo Corp (WB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) to announce sales of $426.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.91 million and the lowest is $425.00 million. Weibo reported sales of $253.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Weibo has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 2.55.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

