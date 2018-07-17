Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Navigant Consulting reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Navigant Consulting traded down $0.22, reaching $21.17, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Navigant Consulting has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 531,030 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 301,406 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

