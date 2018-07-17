Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

United Community Banks traded up $0.06, reaching $30.41, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

