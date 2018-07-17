Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis Inc (PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Prologis posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Prologis had a net margin of 67.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,687. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,714.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,823 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 85.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 292,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,245. Prologis has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

