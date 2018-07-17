Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. AptarGroup also posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.84 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.85%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $714,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,130 shares of company stock worth $8,656,266. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,770,000 after buying an additional 313,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,872,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 282,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,069,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup traded up $1.35, reaching $94.64, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 155,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,032. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

