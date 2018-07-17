Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNT shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock traded down $0.37, hitting $3.55, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.27.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. research analysts forecast that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

