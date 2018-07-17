Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,965,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 1,071,583 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,088,000 after buying an additional 1,032,302 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,824,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,897,000 after buying an additional 897,368 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 232.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,089,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 761,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded down $0.01, hitting $23.29, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

