Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $394.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $394.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.86 million and the highest is $410.50 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $387.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.36 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

BOKF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 187,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $198,723.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $402,807.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,964 shares of company stock worth $2,367,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

