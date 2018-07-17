XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.08. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

XPO Logistics traded up $0.13, hitting $99.20, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 45,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

