Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 7,966 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 368.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 957.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 728.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.16 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

