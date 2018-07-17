Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,114 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $89.07 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

