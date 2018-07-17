Wingstop Inc (WING) Holdings Cut by Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.

Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Wingstop makes up about 1.3% of Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $269,000.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $583,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,064 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $54,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of Wingstop traded up $0.17, reaching $51.16, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,288. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

