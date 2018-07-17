West Coast Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL (SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL by 328.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 244,207 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL by 39.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL opened at $67.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from SPDR S Tr/SPDR S&P 500 FOSSIL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

