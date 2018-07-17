Wendell David Associates Inc. Invests $795,000 in Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Stock

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Saul Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of BFS stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Saul Centers Inc has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $191,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.