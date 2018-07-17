Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lancaster Colony worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony opened at $140.97 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $113.33 and a one year high of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

