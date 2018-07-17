Welch & Forbes LLC Has $19.23 Million Stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the first quarter valued at $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the first quarter valued at $123,000.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd opened at $115.51 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $113.72 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

