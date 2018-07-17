Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AeroVironment (AVAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently:

7/3/2018 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2018 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. "

6/28/2018 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2018 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

6/27/2018 – AeroVironment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They wrote, “We are lowering our FY’19 revenue estimate to $303 from $343M, lowering our EBITDA estimate to $31M from $33M, and raising our EPS to $1.15 from $0.99 (changes in our estimates are primarily the result of the divestiture of the EES division). We are establishing our FY’20 revenue projection at $325M, EBITDA at $34M, and EPS at $1.05.””

6/11/2018 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/6/2018 – AeroVironment had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – AeroVironment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2018 – AeroVironment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AeroVironment traded up $2.09, reaching $74.05, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AeroVironment by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 396,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 355,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,161,000 after buying an additional 298,784 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 764,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 245,033 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 418,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 164,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 341,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 107,982 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

