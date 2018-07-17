Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gannett (GCI)

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/13/2018 – Gannett was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Gannett was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2018 – Gannett was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Gannett was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2018 – Gannett was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/15/2018 – Gannett was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2018 – Gannett was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gannett stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 6,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $722.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.63 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $49,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at $495,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gannett by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,470,000 after buying an additional 132,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $5,194,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

