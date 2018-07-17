WaykiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $74.71 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $74.71 million and $5.65 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005658 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Hotbit, BCEX and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003456 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00538351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00188160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027536 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001168 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,400,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

