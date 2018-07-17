Waves Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00042374 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, YoBit, Indodax and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves has a total market capitalization of $284.03 million and $11.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00121473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00078599 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00172145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00057907 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037307 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is wavestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptohub, BCEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Abucoins, Binance, YoBit, HitBTC, Indodax, Tidex, Exmo, Liqui, Kuna, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

