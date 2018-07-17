VSE (VSEC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VSE earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.4349093417324 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. BidaskClub upgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

VSE traded up $0.15, hitting $48.65, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,402. VSE has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

