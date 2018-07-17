Viuly (VIU) Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Viuly has a market cap of $1.51 million and $251,166.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viuly has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viuly token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinFalcon, Livecoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00541381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027269 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Viuly Token Profile

Viuly was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,706,642 tokens. The official message board for Viuly is medium.com/@Viuly . The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viuly’s official website is viuly.io . Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Livecoin, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viuly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

