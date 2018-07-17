Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,259 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,070,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

