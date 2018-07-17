Version Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Version coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $59.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Version has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00308583 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002898 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021384 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000199 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

V is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. Version’s total supply is 509,104,543 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

