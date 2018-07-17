Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Position Lowered by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 2,481,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 390,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,955 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,172,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.33. 8,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,096. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3704 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

