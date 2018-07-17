VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Get VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM opened at $78.14 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.