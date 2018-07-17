V Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,744 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

V Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,486.69% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $1,233,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 16,079 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,002,043.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,079 shares of company stock worth $8,813,983. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.