V Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,117 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 728,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,958,000 after purchasing an additional 500,359 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,862.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 332,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 235,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total value of $99,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $332,305.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.43.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $239.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 530.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

