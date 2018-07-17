V Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,125 U.S. Bancorp (USB)

V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 256,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

