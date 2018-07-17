US Foods (USFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

US Foods traded up $0.38, hitting $40.13, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 28,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1,423.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $9,579,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in US Foods by 237.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 238,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 168,064 shares during the period.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.