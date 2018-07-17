Universal Security Instruments (UUU) Posts Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Tuesday. 11,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,393. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in home and business in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, including hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, and ventilation products.

