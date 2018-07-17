Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. traded up $0.10, reaching $5.91, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 780,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,979 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

