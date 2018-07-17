Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

TBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 503,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,556. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $554.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trueblue by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

