Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Invests $31.83 Million in KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Stock

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 684,869 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832,000. KB Financial Group comprises about 5.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of KB Financial Group traded up $1.30, reaching $49.27, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,432. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

