Traders Buy High Volume of L3 Technologies Put Options (LLL)

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,519 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.13, for a total transaction of $7,789,591.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,904. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.73.

NYSE:LLL opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that L3 Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

