ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.47 ($32.32).

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €1.88 ($2.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.48 ($26.45). 9,700,858 shares of the stock were exchanged. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

